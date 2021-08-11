Boise Man Sues Police Over Mask

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you just said no to a mask requirement before entering a business.

Could you imagine if the authorities would really arrest you? Would a waiter or cleck demand that you place the mask over your face or threaten you with an arrest? A Boise man refused to wear a mask at the Boise Costco last December. The Idaho Press reports that fifty-one-year-old Peter Hearn was arrested for not complying with the indoor mask policy.

Mr. Hearn is now suing various law enforcement agencies to the tune of 4.5 million dollars. In a claim filed in court, he says that he has suffered emotional trauma from the arrest, including his wrists because the handcuffs were on too tight.

We don't know how many folks in our area were arrested during the mask mandates. This allegation is the first case that we've come across involving litigation against law enforcement agencies and the arresting officers on the scene. Could we see a return to indoor mask requirements across the Treasure Valley?

Most stores and restaurants are currently asking their customers to wear a mask if they're not vaccinated. Oregon has required all businesses to ask customers for their vaccination papers when entering an indoor business. No word at this time on how many companies are complying with the governor's orders.

Did the officers act too aggressively? The defendants will have three months to respond to Mr. Hearn's suit. Legal experts tell us it will be a challenge for his case to move forward. We will keep you updated as this story develops.