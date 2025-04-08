Boise Mayor Punts on New Flag, Old City Flag Stays!

It appears one of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's most controversial moves is coming to an end. No, the mayor will not be resigning; however, one of her most ridiculous projects is coming to an end. Boise residents will not have to put up with a new city flag. Ch 7 reports the mayor told them the city flag will not be changed to one of the four goofy final flags proposed by city officials.

Here's a look at the flags that Mayor McLean wanted to represent Idaho's capital city.

City of Boise's Flag Drama: Back to The Drawing Board? Take a look at the four flags that could be Boise's next 'signature look' and the comments from the public Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

There was not one person who agreed with this move to change the city's flag.

The was so bad KIVI TV reported on citizens wanting to eliminate the new flag before one was chosen. The Idaho Statesman devoted an editorial to how bad the flag was for the city.

When pressed by KTVB's Justin Corr, the mayor retreated saying she will not change the city flag. "What I learned in all this is that we are so passionate about our city. I've always said that I am going to listen to the public and always take feedback especially when it's constructive and have decided instead of going back or going with more. Were' going to stick with the flag that we have. The public has been clear that these don't work for them. they love our city deeply and the best thing is to keep the one we have."

We do not know how much money was wasted on the new flag campaign. Let's hope she begins to work on keeping businesses in Boise.

