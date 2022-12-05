Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Boise Holiday Parade
The Boise parade returned after a few year years due to the pandemic. What holiday is the city celebrating? The parade had an eclectic mix of participants, from local high school bands to a 'drag Santa' that was interviewed on Channel 7. And yet, the organizers do not call the parade the Boise Christmas Parade. How can you have Santa and not call the parade Christmas?
Meridian Winter Lights?
Meridian continued the tradition of holding a parade called the 'Winter Lights Parade.' The city seemed a little confused in its description, as you can see from their website below:
"We are thrilled to see the return of the Christmas in Meridian Winter Lights Parade! The parade will float through old town Meridian to usher in the start of the holiday season. Santa will join us and bring his magic to light the city Christmas Tree that will shine throughout this festive season in Generations Plaza."
It's absurd that the word Christmas is not promoted proudly. It reminds many folks who use happy holidays instead of Merry Christmas.
Caldwell Treasure Valley Lights?
Eagle Loves Christmas
Unlike the cities mentioned previously, Eagle held their annual Country Christmas event. Although Eagle is a smaller city, they celebrated the season in a large way. Folks did not have a problem saying Merry Christmas in Eagle; let's hope other Idaho cities follow their example.