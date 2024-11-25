Thanksgiving Vs Christmas: The Battle for Attention in Idaho

Last week, we shared with you how most folks in Idaho have pushed past Thanksgiving in favor of an early Christmas. We've seen local cities begin displaying their decorations despite Thanksgiving being Thursday.

Millions of Americans and thousands of Idahoans will travel to see loved ones on the roads, trains, and planes. Thanksgiving is the most wholesome secular holiday. Since the Pilgrims did pray, Thanksgiving is both secular and religious.

The media and other means of propaganda focus on football games, eating food, and the day after Thanksgiving, which is a unique shopping day known as Black Friday. Have you noticed that Black Friday specials are starting to happen during the first week of November?

Sadly, the secular elites have programmed several generations of Americans to Thanksgiving as a speed bump on the way to endless shopping Christmas gift shopping fueling dopamine highs and credit card-crushing lows.

We want to say thank you to everyone who will not be enjoying a home-cooked meal this week. Those who work in the medical, law enforcement, military, entertainment, transportation, and hospitality fields will be working overtime so that others may enjoy the big break.

Sometimes, bad things happen at home or on the road. First responders don't get to take days off when public safety is at stake. Once again, thank you for your dedication to our state and country.

Thanksgiving will be celebrated in Idaho, America, and worldwide. Our military personnel, whether serving on a submarine miles below the surface or patrolling the DMZ in Korea, will enjoy a delicious meal.

Please take a moment this week to honor all those Americans who sacrificed so much to give us our great American nation.

Happy Thanksgiving, and God Bless America.

