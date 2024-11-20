Boise Area Passes Over Thanksgiving for Too Soon Christmas Lights

November used to be the month Americans celebrated Thanksgiving. The holiday celebrating the Pilgrim's first meal with the Native Americans is when all Americans come together for a meal.

Travel experts predict this Thanksgiving week will be the busiest week of travel in years. Young and old Americans will be hopping on planes, trains, and automobiles before arriving home.

Hospitality and travel workers will sacrifice their holiday time so others may enjoy their time off. Thanksgiving is a holiday that should be honored; however, today, it is forgotten.

There are no Thanksgiving presents or lights; the holiday preceded the founding of the Republic. However, in today's America, we go from ghosts and goblins to Santa, the elves, and Christmas lights. Unfortunately, Idahoans have fallen for this craven craze of disrespecting Thanksgiving to get a jump start on Christmas.

(We have nothing against Christmas; we are just pro-Thanksgiving.)

Although Thanksgiving doesn't have turkey lights or a turkey tree, it is one of our most important holidays. Last Friday, the Scentsy World Headquarters launched its 8th annual Christmas light display, featuring over $900,000.

Caldwell's Winter Wonderland will open this Friday, a week before Thanksgiving. How can you have a winter wonderland before Turkey Day? Caldwell's mayor had this to say in a release.

"This Christmas tree is more than just a beautiful centerpiece – it is a symbol of the incredible spirit that makes our community so special. This tree, with its unique design and bright lights, represents the diversity, creativity, and unity that makes Caldwell the great city that it is. I hope this tree lighting kicks off a tradition that helps to make this and every holiday season unforgettable," said Mayor Jarom Wagoner, City of Caldwell.

Americans should celebrate Christmas after the turkey is digested and the Black Friday sales are complete. Every Idahoan and American must refrain from jumping the gun and protecting the sanity of Thanksgiving.

What do you think? We asked several folks to share their thoughts about the too-soon Christmas light phenomenon. Read what they have to say here.

When Should You Turn on Your Christmas Lights in Boise?

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that truly capture the magic of Christmas! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart