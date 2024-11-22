Miller’s Mission: Treasure Valley Subaru’s Impactful Contributions

Idaho continues to grow and prepare for the holidays. The economy hasn't been good since Joe Biden took office. The Treasure Valley has seen more folks homeless and looking for help. The ranks of the working poor continue to grow. In other words, Idahoans have to choose between paying their rent and prescriptions or providing food on their plates. ￼

The Boise Rescue Mission has provided meals to Idahoans in need for over sixty-six years. The Mission feeds over five hundred people a day. However, they don't have unlimited resources, and the holidays are some of the most demanding times of the year.

Fortunately, the good folks at Treasure Valley Subaru continue to support the Boise Rescue Mission. Over the years, Rob Studebaker and his team have partnered with Subaru America to donate thousands of dollars to the Boise Rescue Mission.

In addition to the Subaru Loves campaign, Treasure Valley Subaru can be seen working behind the scenes, collecting toys, food, and even cutting pies, which benefit the Mission.

This week, Treasure Valley Subaru sponsored two days of the Miller's Mission Turkey Drive, which benefits the Boise Rescue Mission. Their sponsorship allowed KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller to broadcast from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin.

Rob and the entire crew joined Kevin Miller, Reverend Bill, and others this week to urge donations of turkeys and other goods.

Treasure Valley Subaru took it to the next level by going in for their twice-yearly shopping spree. Thank you, Treasure Valley Subaru, for your commitment to our community!

MILLER'S MISSION: TREASURE VALLEY SUBARU / Boise Rescue Mission You won't believe how many #turkeys they donated! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Millers Mission Photos Nampa, Idaho How You Can Help! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER