Kevin Miller’s Mission: Donate Turkeys & Support Idaho Families In Need

The weather continues to turn colder as Thanksgiving approaches Idaho. Several Idahoans continue to worry about how to pay their bills.

Locally, Miller's Mission continues to accept donations of turkeys and other food items for the Boise Rescue Mission. The organization takes no money from the government.

Miller's Mission is completing its thirteenth year and 26th drive. Join Kevin Miller and the Boise Rescue Mission's Reverend Bill Roscoe.

Here's what they have to say about the current campaign to collect turkeys at the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin in Nampa until Saturday at 6 p.m.

"As the weather gets colder the needs continue to grow. A turkey and a meal can make a magical difference for those in need." Kevin Miller says, "Please make a difference and help Idaho families today. We are so blessed to have your help and prayers.". The community is invited to join Miller' Mission to make a difference. There are three ways to participate.

Donate On-Site: Shoppers at Walmart can grab a shopping list of most-needed items this holiday season and drop off their donations directly to the KIDO tent.

Monetary Gifts: Stop by the KIDO tent to make a cash donation directly supporting the Mission.

Text-to-Give: Can't make it in person? Text "millersmission" to (208) 400-5655.

"Kevin has been a wonderful friend of the Mission for over a decade and has given so much to help us meet the needs of hungry and homeless men, women, and children in our community every year." says Rev. Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

"Our goal is to share hope with those in need this holiday season and we couldn't do that without our incredibly generous community that donates. Your support makes such a meaningful difference, and we are truly grateful."

Kevin Miller and Roscoe sincerely thank KIDO Talk Radio, Walmart, The L& R Group, Air Equipment Company, Lister Frost Injury Lawyers, Christian Brothers, Weiser Fence and Lumber, Team Mazda, Window World Boise, and Treasure Valley Subaru.

