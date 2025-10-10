First it was Banana Ball coming to Boise State and now it's Monster Trucks. Stay tuned Bronco Nation, could Wrestlemania be next? The University announced today another premium event coming to Albertsons Stadium.

The home of the iconic Blue Turf will be home to the monster truck Bigfoot and many other extreme vehicles.

"We are excited to welcome fans and families to The BLUE for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live," said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Athletic Director. "We've seen a tremendous amount of support and success in bringing major events to Albertsons Stadium, and our focus is increasing these opportunities to family-friendly events as well. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live on THE BLUE, the nation's '#1 Sports Attraction for Sports Fans,' is going to be an awesome sight to see next summer. I appreciate our team for making this EPIC event a reality. We also can't wait to see the creativity of Bronco Nation in naming our very own monster truck!"

The 14 monster trucks, along with two fire-breathing robots, Arcticgon and Megasauraus, motocross riders, and other extreme acts, will invade Boise on Saturday, June 6. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live promises to be a one-of-a-kind event in Boise.

Monster Jam has appeared twice a year in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center, but an outdoor event in the Treasure Valley is a new experience.

"Fourteen monster trucks, two fire-breathing robots, and jaw-dropping FMX stunts — Boise is about to witness monster trucks like never before," said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "For the first time ever, fans will even help name the custom Boise State Monster Truck, putting them right at the center of the action. It's going to be a high-octane, unforgettable experience that brings the whole community together on THE BLUE."

Want to go? Here are the details: Tickets, including family four-packs with special pricing, two VIP experiences, and pre-show party passes, go on sale Saturday, October 11, at 10 a.m., and are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

