Boise Native Aaron Paul Immortalized in Bronze Breaking Bad Statue

Vince Gilligan, architect and creative genius behind the Emmy Award-winning series “Breaking Bad,” is presenting the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico with a token of bronzed gratitude.

Premiere Of The Sixth And Final Season Of AMC's "Better Call Saul" - After Party Getty Images loading...

Commissioned by Gilligan in 2019, statues for the show’s iconic characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White were originally housed in his private residence. After a change of heart earlier this year, Gilligan decided the statues were likewise due for a change of address.

On Friday, July 29th, the bronzed statues of the meth-making duo will be unveiled and permanently rehomed at the Albuquerque Convention Center, and for good reason.

AMC At Comic-Con 2018 - Day 1 Getty Images for AMC loading...

Despite the 2013 conclusion of “Breaking Bad,” the city of Albuquerque never broke ties with the series. When it gave way to the creation of Netflix’s “El Camino” and AMC’s pre-quel spin-off series “Better Call Saul,” Albuquerque remained the home of Walter White’s empire for 15 years of filming. For these reasons and more, the New Mexico city holds a special place in the hearts of Gilligan, Paul, and Cranston. Alongside the city’s mayor, Paul and Cranston will unveil the statues at ACC.

Premiere Of Netflix's "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" - After Party Getty Images loading...

“The city of Albuquerque played such an indelible and significant role in this incredibly iconic series. It is only fitting that statues of these two notable and renowned characters become a part of Albuquerque’s landscape as the city did for the series.” —Press release from Jeff Frost & Jason Clodfelter, President & Co-President of Sony Pictures Television

Netflix Hosts The World Premiere For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" In Los Angeles Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Like the statues of Mary Tyler Moore in Minnesota and Rocky Balboa in Philadelphia, Pinkman and White’s characters will be immortalized in Albuquerque for generations to come. But we think it’s the gratitude behind the bronze that breaks the mold.

39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "Better Call Saul" Getty Images loading...

“The city of Albuquerque played such an indelible and significant role in this incredibly iconic series. It is only fitting that statues of these two notable and renowned characters become a part of Albuquerque’s landscape as the city did for the series." —Frost & Clodfelter

2022 Emmy Nominations List Here are 20 of the biggest categories for the 2022 Prime Time Emmy Awards. Some steep competition this year.

5 Ways To Enjoy Scenic Idaho Without Leaving Your Couch Traveling Idaho is an amazing experience. But we're busy and don't have the time nor money to make it happen as often as we'd like to. Here are five ways to enjoy scenic Idaho without leaving your couch.

Eleven Meets Harry Potter: Favorite 'Stranger Things' Characters Sorted Into Hogwarts Houses 'Stranger Things' season 4 was the best yet for the show. I cannot wait for season 5. So, I decided to pass some time by wondering if our favorite characters from Stranger Things went to Hogwarts instead of Hawkins High, what House would they be sorted into? I will play the role of Sorting Hat and place all of them into their respective Houses. Let the festivities begin!