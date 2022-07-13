Boise Native Aaron Paul Immortalized in Bronze Breaking Bad Statue
Vince Gilligan, architect and creative genius behind the Emmy Award-winning series “Breaking Bad,” is presenting the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico with a token of bronzed gratitude.
Commissioned by Gilligan in 2019, statues for the show’s iconic characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White were originally housed in his private residence. After a change of heart earlier this year, Gilligan decided the statues were likewise due for a change of address.
On Friday, July 29th, the bronzed statues of the meth-making duo will be unveiled and permanently rehomed at the Albuquerque Convention Center, and for good reason.
Despite the 2013 conclusion of “Breaking Bad,” the city of Albuquerque never broke ties with the series. When it gave way to the creation of Netflix’s “El Camino” and AMC’s pre-quel spin-off series “Better Call Saul,” Albuquerque remained the home of Walter White’s empire for 15 years of filming. For these reasons and more, the New Mexico city holds a special place in the hearts of Gilligan, Paul, and Cranston. Alongside the city’s mayor, Paul and Cranston will unveil the statues at ACC.
“The city of Albuquerque played such an indelible and significant role in this incredibly iconic series. It is only fitting that statues of these two notable and renowned characters become a part of Albuquerque’s landscape as the city did for the series.”
—Press release from Jeff Frost & Jason Clodfelter, President & Co-President of Sony Pictures Television
Like the statues of Mary Tyler Moore in Minnesota and Rocky Balboa in Philadelphia, Pinkman and White’s characters will be immortalized in Albuquerque for generations to come. But we think it’s the gratitude behind the bronze that breaks the mold.
