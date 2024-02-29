Boise One of the Most Affordable Places to Live? True or False?

The affordability debate surrounding Boise is as diverse as the city itself. Locals are torn between keeping the affordability secret close to home and the belief that Boise has lost its cost-effective charm. Yet, this is not unique to Idaho; it mirrors a nationwide trend of shifting perceptions on housing costs.

There’s a recent article from Redbook that says...

“It’s no secret that some of the biggest cities in the United States have become unaffordable for most people. With inflation on the rise, countless city dwellers have been leaving places like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and San Francisco in droves in search of lower rents, larger spaces, and an all-around bigger bang for their buck.”

Which is true, hence the extreme growth in Idaho, especially in the Treasure Valley. Redbook shared the most affordable cities in the U.S. to move to, saying, “If you’re considering moving out of a bigger city or you’re seeking a change from rural or suburban life, there are a number of affordable United States cities just waiting for you to call home.”

And Boise is one of their highest recommendations.

Boise continues to stand out as a recommended destination, and this publication claims the city's rapid growth could be attributed to thriving startups. Boise is one of the nation's fastest-growing cities, emphasizing its ideal work-life balance, vibrant communities, diverse restaurants, rising entertainment scene, and rich cultural offerings.

