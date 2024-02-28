New Data Reveals When the Most People Move to Idaho and Why

When do the most people move to Idaho and why? Does it have anything to do with the Presidential election or politics? The latest data from the Idaho Secretary of State's office reveals a distinct trend in Idaho's migration patterns from 2004 to 2023, exposing a compelling connection between political events and the surge of newcomers to Idaho.

Inlander highlights that in 2008, a whopping 3,321 individuals registered to vote upon their arrival, surpassing the total from the preceding 3 years combined. This phenomenon has continued, notably during the 2016 presidential election when nearly 12,000 new voters flocked to Idaho, a trend that also persisted in 2018 with an additional 11,000 registrations.

We can see similar trends in this study that reveals Idaho's true priorities when it comes to things like Presidential elections, the Super Bowl, the Oscars, and the Grammy's etc.

The data from the Idaho Secretary of State's office strongly suggests that Idaho becomes a magnet for new residents during presidential elections. Interestingly enough, and likely not shocking to most Idahoans, in 2020 there was a staggering 31,302 voters that moved to Idaho, with over a 1/3 coming here from California.

Notably, 60% of these newcomers identified as Republicans.

Where do the most new voters in Idaho come from?

California, Washington, and Oregon consistently stand out in the data as the primary contributors to Idaho's growing population.

This data and information comes from the Idaho Secretary of State's office and insights from Inlander, revealing when the most people move to Idaho and why, as well as a compelling connection between political events and the surge of newcomers to Idaho.

