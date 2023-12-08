Boise Police Launch Investigation Into Overnight Fatal Car Crash

In the early hours of December 8th, 2023, Boise Police Officers responded to a fatal car crash near E. Lake Forest Dr. on the 5000 block of S. Impatiens Place. The incident occurred around 01:25am when officers arrived at the scene to find a vehicle that had collided with a fence.

According to the BPD press release, emergency responders, including the Boise Fire Department with extrication equipment and Ada County Paramedics, worked tirelessly to provide lifesaving care for the driver. However, the driver did not survive the incident, and the Boise Police Crash Reconstruction Team has officially launched an investigation into the accident.

The investigation so far indicates that the driver was speeding east on Lake Forest Drive, veering off near S. Impatiens Place. Upon crossing over a berm, the vehicle hit a tree and a then a fence. The Ada County Coroner will identify the driver once the family is notified.

Thankfully, BPD reports that there were no other cars involved, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, so as the Boise Police Department continues to investigate the incident, we will continue to provide coverage.

Incidents like this recent fatal car crash underscore the critical importance of safe and alert driving practices, especially as our Treasure Valley highways and roads become increasingly dangerous. As a community, we need to foster a culture of attentive driving to preventing such tragic accidents like this one.

