Boise Prepares for Massive NFL Pro Day
It's the last run for the talented senior and other Broncos from the previous year's championship run. The season is over, and the current team is engaged in Spring Practice. Fans are awaiting the Spring Game to see who will be the next Ashton Jeanty. We all know there will never be another running back like Mr. Jeanty.
However, Mr. Jeanty and several Broncos will return to the Blue for Boise State's Pro Day. Major colleges like Miami, Boise State, Alabama, and many others have a day when eligible players perform athletic tests for the NFL scouts.
The Big 12 has a pro day, a televised conference that allows players who were not invited or declined to participate in the NFL Combine to audition for NFL teams.
The big question that Sports Illustrated brought up is how fast Ashton Jeanty is. The Heisman runner-up continues to attract national attention to the Boise area. Colin Cowherd believes he's the best running back in the draft based on his performance against Oregon. On the other hand, critics of Mr. Jeanty refer to his game against Penn State.
Here's a list of Broncos who will doing their best to make a positive impression on the NFL scouts Wednesday.
Cam Camper, wide receiver, Jonah Dalmas, kicker, Ben Dooley, offensive line., Herbert Gums, defensive line, Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Ashton Jeanty, running back, Cooper Jones, wide receiver, Sheldon Newton, defensive line, Seyi Oladipo, defensive back, Rodney Robinson, defensive back, Taren Schive, kicker, Alexander Teubner, defensive back, Tavion Woodard, defensive line.
Good luck to all the now former Broncos!
Why Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Should've Won The Heisman in 10 Pictures
Gallery Credit: Marco
A Closer Look: Ashton Jeanty Stars in Super Bowl Ad
Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
America Debates Over Ashton Jeanty Being Compared To Ladanian Thompson
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola