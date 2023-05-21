Boise Reacts to historic Luke Combs Concert

Although we wish it would happen more often, it's not every day that a music superstar like Luke Combs performs in the Treasure Valley. The last time we had a big-name act bigger than Mr. Combs in our area was in 2019 when Garth Brooks performed at Albertsons Stadium.

Despite the heat and expected traffic, Idahoans paid their good money to be entertained and dance the night away. Mr. Combs now moves on from Idaho, but if you're like most of us and missed the show, are you curious about what everyone thought of his performance? Was he worth the money? These fans drove to Boise from California to see their favorite singer.

Before we get to more comments and reviews, a quick look at Luke Combs.

Now let's get to your reviews of Luke Combs in Boise.

Mariah: "He was at top golf last night (Where I work) and I missed him."

Pamela: "He put on an amazing show tonight."

Kristin: "I love him him. His music is real and raw.

Jay: "My good friend took him and his song writer out turkey hunting before his show tonight."

Tristin: "He was at my work Topgolf last night."

Matt: "He talks a big game about the blue collar folks. Go to a show at Albertsons arena and you’ll see he doesn’t give a crap about us! Worst experience ever. Even if it was the venue you are the one everyone is paying at least $150 a ticket to see. Make sure we are taken care of. Incredible disappointed!"

