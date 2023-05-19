Boise Welcomes Country Superstar Luke Combs

Country Superstar Luke Combs is in Boise as the iconic Boise State Blue Turf has been rolled up and replaced by Big Luke's stage. Mr. Combs concert is the hottest ticket in town since Garth Brooks played at Albertsons Stadium just over four years ago.

However, if you're still looking for tickets, you're in luck as we've scoured several online outlets looking for the best price. The tickets range from the cheapest we found, $30-$974. Tickets are available via stub hub or Ticketmaster.

Mr. Combs is known for his talent, humility, and giving back to his fans. He recently rewarded two boys in Maine who stacked wood for hours to attend his show. During the concert, the country star pulled out $140 and called the young men backstage. NewsCenter Maine reported that he gave them some of his merchandise and signed their hats for him.

CNN reported he refunded concertgoers the next day when he believed his performance was not up to his standards.

Who is Luke Combs?

The upcoming tour is just the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, Growin' Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart this past June.

Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), Growin' Up was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album following 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.

The record also features his current single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart—the highest chart debut since January 2020—and is currently top 5 and rising.

