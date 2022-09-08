Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert

Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15.

You can go to Lukecombs.com for presale tickets or this link www.ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress. His trip to Boise is the second big event the area has hosted in recent years. Country Music Icon Garth Brooks sold out Albertsons Stadium during a tour. Most fans believe Mr. Combs will respond similarly to his appearance here.

Mr. Combs is known for his talent, humility, and giving back to his fans. He recently rewarded two boys in Maine who stacked wood for hours to attend his show. During the concert, the country star pulled out $140 and called the young men backstage. NewsCenter Maine reported that he gave them some of his merchandise and signed their hats for him.

CNN reported he refunded concert goers the next day when he believed his performance was not up to his standards. Tickets are expected to go fast due to Mr. Combs popularity. He is currently nominated for the CMA Male Vocal Artist of the Year Award.

Who is Luke Combs?

The upcoming tour is just the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, Growin’ Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this past June.

Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), Growin’ Up was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album following 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You.

The record also features his current single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart—the highest chart debut since January 2020—and is currently top 5 and rising. The single adds to a historic run at country radio for Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, “Doin’ This,” reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

We will continue to keep you updated on your opportunity to see Mr. Combs in Boise.

