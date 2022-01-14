Justin Moore Concert Announcement in Idaho in Late Spring

We have quite an impressive block of great concerts yet again making their way to Idaho and the Boise area. A big name was just announced today and added to the group. Justin Moore will be preforming at Nampa's Ford Idaho Center on May 14, 2022.



The New York Times hailed Moore as proof that “old forms can stand even stronger with injections of new ideas,” while Billboard celebrated his “down-home personality and wry sense of humor,” and Rolling Stone praised the “upbeat mix of contemporary country and honest twang that he perfected.”

Justin's latest hit is called "With a Woman" Check out the music video...



Justin has produced hit after hit. According to Wikipedia, "He has also charted sixteen times on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including with the number 1 singles "Small Town USA", "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away", "Til My Last Day", "Lettin' the Night Roll", "You Look Like I Need a Drink", "Somebody Else Will", "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home", and "Why We Drink"; and the top 10 hits "Backwoods" and "Point at You."

Don't forget about some other great Country artists set to head to the Treasure Valley this year.

Next is Chris Lane with Ernest and Lily Rose at Revolution Concert House on January 22nd.

Cole Swindell at Ford Idaho Center on Thursday, February 24th.

Eric Church at ExtraMile Arena on April 29th.

Ryan Hurd at the Knitting Factory on May 5th.

Chris Stapleton June 22nd Ford Idaho Center Arena.

The Avett Brothers at the Idaho Botanical Garden on July 12th.

Morgan Wallen and Hardy at Ford Idaho Center on September 9th.

