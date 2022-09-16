ESPN Replaces Boise State With Luke Combs Favorite Football Team

Almost twelve years ago, Boise State was the center of the college football universe. The 'fairy tale story' as Brent Musburger described the Broncos' success to a national football audience watching on ABC Television was at its peak. Today another rising power has captured the attention of ESPN's College Gameday and the hottest star in the country, Luke Combs, as America's next great underdog story.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The Broncos are now selling something called a 'gameday experience' as a reason to buy tickets to their matchup against a team called UT Martin. (Is UT Martin a team from Utah?) One prominent reporter said the athletic department could no longer depend on the team's performance to draw fans to Albertsons Stadium. Forget attacking the future; the new direction of Bronco Athletics appears to be craft beer and gourmet hot dogs. Can anyone please call the father of the BLUE, Gene Bleymaier to save Bronco Nation?

Meanwhile in a place called Boone, North Carolina, ESPN has set up college football's number one pregame show, College Gameday to highlight the rise of Appalachian State. How many times will you hear Kirk Herbstreit tell the Saturday morning audience that App State reminds him of Boise State back in the day. T

The Mountaineers game very close to beating ACC Blue Blood North Carolina in week one and pulled off a major upset last week beating Texas A&M at College Station. One has to remember the Chris Petersen days when Boise State would beat the big boys and then handle regional rivals like a Wyoming by the score of 51-7.

Adding to the Buzz of College Gameday's appearance in Boone will be Luke Combs. The country music super nova is a huge fan of App. State. He attended the school but dropped out to pursue his career in country music.

Check out the video below of his recent appearance in the team's locker room.

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field

NFL Teams That We'd Love To See Play on The Blue Check out Idaho's favorite NFL Teams that should play a preseason game in Boise.