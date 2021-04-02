Boise Rental Woes: This Micro Apartment is $1365 a Month

If you rent in Boise or really anywhere in the Treasure Valley, I don't have to tell you how intense the climate out there is. I rent in Southeast Boise, not far off of Parkcenter Boulevard and I'll be the first to tell you that while I love the AREA I'm in, I am no fan of the constant rent hike or the looming fear that it's going to go up, once again, to some astronomically unexpected figure. I know that I am not alone.

A recent discussion sparked up by some local Boise reddit users have me even more terrified than before. It appears that just about any price is possible these days.

This apartment, in particular, is listed as 375 square feet yet the cost? Try $1,365 per month. The unit is in a newly constructed building in downtown Boise called "Jules on 3rd" and while yes, it's new and located in downtown-- what kind of a space could possibly be worth THAT much, for so few square feet.

According to the website, Jules on 3rd has a rooftop pool and sundeck, a fitness and wellness studio, an outdoor kitchen with BBQ grills, and a "sky lounge club room". Sounds luxurious, right? Maybe you can cancel that $30/month gym membership at work out at home. Does that make it worth it, yet?

Don't get me wrong, I'm a LOVER of our beautiful downtown Boise. I'd LOVE to live down there. But for this price? I think this is just getting out of hand.

Click HERE to see the posting-- what do you think?

