Boise Road Closure at Eagle and Columbia for Gas Line Work

Commuters in the Boise area are advised to plan alternate routes as the intersection of Eagle and Columbia Roads is set to close starting Monday, March 25th, 2024. The road closure is due to essential underground gas line work, according to a post from the Ada County Highway District (ACHD).

"Beginning Monday, the intersection of Eagle and Columbia Roads will be closed for underground gas line work. Commuters should use Lake Hazel Road to either Cloverdale or Locust Grove Road to get around the closure. The road is expected to reopen by April 1st."

The closure is anticipated to last until April 1st, affecting a crucial junction in one of Boise's busiest areas. With significant traffic flow through this intersection, the closure is expected to cause disruptions for daily commuters and travelers, and all are advised to use Lake Hazel to Cloverdale or Locust Grove.

The gas line work is part of ongoing infrastructure maintenance efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and reliability of essential utilities in the area. ACHD will provide updates on any changes to the closure timeline.

