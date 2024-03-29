Meridian Road Closure at Locust Grove Starting Next Week

The City of Meridian has announced that Locust Grove will be closed all of next week for a "Capital Improvement Project" to enhance water infrastructure along Locust Grove Road.

As a result, a section of Locust Grove Road will be closed beginning Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 7:00am, and will continue to be closed through Friday, April 5th, 2024.

The details for this road closure were posted by both the City of Meridian, Idaho - Government and the Ada County Highway District on Facebook:

The closure aims to facilitate the implementation of significant upgrades, including the demolition of the existing well house, construction of a modern water treatment facility, and the installation of a new sewer manhole and sewer lines. These enhancements are crucial for ensuring the efficiency and reliability of the city's water systems, benefiting both residents and businesses in the area.

During the closure periods, when sections of Locust Grove Road will be unaccessible, motorists are advised to utilize alternative routes to navigate around the affected area. Detour options include Meridian Road to the west or Eagle Road to the east, providing accessible pathways to reconnect with Locust Grove Road beyond the closure zone.

Authorities and local law enforcement urge drivers to adhere to the posted road signs, reduce speed, and exercise caution while traveling through detour routes. And please, do not move signs to drive through the blocked off areas.

