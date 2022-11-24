Boise Runners Brave Cold Weather for Charitable Causes

Thanksgiving Day is a traditional day when most folks stay at home to prepare a massive feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. However, for twelve years, Boise has hosted Turkey Day 5k. Caldwell has joined the club hosting its version for the last two years.

The event has drawn thousands of dedicated runners, strollers, and dog walkers battling the twenty-degree weather conditions. Several Idahoans embraced the spirit of Thanksgiving dressed up as pilgrims and turkeys. Volunteers were up early to block off the streets, along with hanging the iconic balloon arch over Main Street.

Several charities benefitted from the proceeds of the race. The selected charities were the Boise Rescue Mission, Idaho Special Olympics, Camp Rainbow Gold, and The Cathedral of the Rockies. Participants brought canned goods that would be used to restock depleted food conditions.

The Boise Police Department were on scene leading the race while providing security and traffic control. Motorcycle officers were the lead vehicles as runners of all levels bolted from the start finish line.

Organizers are looking forward to another successful event next year and wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!

