The Boise School District is the latest institution to ban the controversial Chinese Communist App Tik Tok. As reported by the Idaho Statesman, the district announced to all parties impacted by the ban in an email. States, including Idaho, and the federal government have banned Tik Tok. The prohibitions on the popular app only apply to phones that the states, the federal government owns, and in this case, the Boise School District.

The United States Congress is considering a national ban on the app due to concerns that the Communist Chinese Government controls the company. The fear is the app will provide Communist access to your data and other nefarious matters.

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher grilled the CEO of TikTok during a recent congressional hearing on the app. Former President Trump tried to force the Communist Chinese to sell TikTok to an American company for security reasons but was denied the necessary backup to make that happen.

The growing concern over China's TikTok is due to the escalation of tension involving the country known as the dragon. China has continued to claim and threaten America over our support of the independent island nation known as Taiwan.

Many believe that China will attack Taiwan and anyone, including America, when we defend that country. The Biden Administration says it favors a ban but has hired numerous TikTok influencers to campaign for the president's reelection campaign in 2024.

TikTok is the fastest-growing app in the world due to its unique short video-centric appeal. Hundreds, if not thousands, have made their living off of the app by providing content to its audience.

