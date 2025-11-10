It's never an off week for the dedicated team at Boise State Athletics. Last year was a banner year for the university, fueled by the football team's success. Fundraising records were set, and everything looked great for quite some time.

However, this year has been a test for the football and basketball teams. The fan expectations would be demanding to match, especially considering the loss of Ashton Jeanty and Dirk Koetter.

Last week's loss to Fresno State on the Blue was a wake-up call, leading to calls for a new coach, a new quarterback, and who knows what else?

Let's begin with a review of a bad week for the Broncos and what fans expect to see to fix these issues.

Boise State / Fresno State Game Photos A look at last week's game! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The Boise State Basketball team lost to a Division II Hawaii Pacific. Words can't describe the fans' reaction to the unexpected loss. No competent person accepts that loss. The team rebounded with a home win on Saturday.

Boise State Broncos v New Mexico Lobos Getty Images / David Becker loading...

The team positions itself as an NCAA contender but underperforms, failing to make the massive basketball tournament. A ticket to the tournament strengthens the Athletics Department's ability to sell more tickets and generate more revenue to fund specific programs.

Back to football: the coaching staff has failed to prepare the team for success adequately. The quarterback situation was exposed during the loss to Fresno State.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State Getty Images / Christian Petersen/ loading...

Maddux Madsen, a nice, hardworking young man, is not up to the standards of a quarterback competing against the best teams in the country. He has failed to develop despite being announced as the starting quarterback over the last few years.

The word is out at Boise State: if you stop the run, you stop the offense. Now, Mr. Madsen may be out for the season due to an injury suffered in the recent loss.

Boise State is a unique program that depends on a minimal pool of revenue. The athletic department has made massive improvements while raising prices to fund those efforts. If Football and Basketball do not overperform, those funds will dry up.

Behind The Scenes Secrets of Albertsons Stadium Find out which items fans love the most. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER