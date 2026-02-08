While everyone is following the NFL, some in college football are taking a break if that’s possible. The sport has changed rapidly over the past five years. The unprecedented change has caused some schools outside the Big 10 and SEC to ponder whether they can sustain their football programs.

Today, college administrators outside the big two are lobbying for reforms to stabilize a system now favoring the power schools. Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has been hitting the trail, in person and online, to anyone who will agree that the system is crashing in on itself.

As you see from the post above, there is movement toward eliminating the opportunity of another 'Boise State' type team crashing the Power 4 party. For those that doubt it could happen, take a look at how much the sport has recently changed.

One big factor that will impact next season is whether the Pac-12 and Mountain West will settle their lawsuit over exit and poaching fees. The case hasn’t been dismissed, and millions of dollars are at stake.

If the Mountain West prevails, the league survives with the new additions of Northern Illinois and North Dakota State. If the league fails to win big money, some teams, UNLV and Air Force, could look to leave for another conference.

It won't be long before Bronco Nation will be tuned into Spring practice. We'll continue to follow this story and update you as it develops.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

Boise State Broncos in The 2026 Super Bowl 6 Broncos made it to the 2025-2026 NFL playoffs and now 2 make it to the Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola