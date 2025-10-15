Boise State Athletics has an issue with their fans, known as Bronco Nation. Did the fans go too far? Was there an incident of national embarrassment? Did something disturbing go viral? No, Boise State officials—we'll say—were 'disappointed' with their fans at last week's game.

What did the fans do to cause such attention from Boise State's athletic director and head coach? The fans left early due to the late start and the high temperatures. It helped that the team was dominating an overmatched, scrappy New Mexico team.

The amount of fans was so noticeable it created a bad visual for those watching on national television. Head Coach Spencer Danielson asked the fans to stay for the whole game this week against UNLV. His comments continued to advance the story.

The good news for both the team and Bronco Nation is the game is at 130pm on Saturday so the cold nightly wind won't be a problem. UNLV is the last team expected to stand in the way of Boise State winning another Mountain West title. Stay tuned to see if the fans will stay or head home early.

