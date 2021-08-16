Boise State Football Against the World

It looks like at least one national publication is not a fan of the new look Boise State Broncos. College Football News is picking Gus Malzone's UCF Knights vs. the Andy Avalos-led Boise State Broncos.

It should come as no surprise to die-hard Bronco fans that Boise State is an underdog. The Blue has made a career in nearly two decades of beating the favorites from Oklahoma to Georgia. The Broncos were so dangerous that they were the only team not picked up by a Power 5 Conference.

If you want to look back, the recent success of Boise State Google the Broncos games against Virginia Tech and Georgia ten years ago. The Kellen Moore team was so close to playing Alabama for the national championship. Without a significant conference or big money behind them, Boise State was a missed field goal away from playing in the big game.

Today, the world has changed as it has for everyone, including Boise State. The AAC conference has dominated the Group of Five appearances in the last several years. The UCF Knights are the standard-bearer for that conference. They declared themselves national champions after going undefeated in 2017. UCF is benefitting from hiring former Auburn Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn. The Knights are now getting a large amount of transfer portal folks from Auburn and other SEC schools.

College Football News picks UCF to win 43-38. UCF should be favored since they are playing at home. However, Bronco Nation has seen this movie before and shouldn't be surprised if Boise State again proves the doubters wrong.

6 Crazy Colorful Football Fields Boise State Approved