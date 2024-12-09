Boise State Football Fiesta Bowl: Fans and Critics React!

Boise State Football is back, and you either love or hate them. The Broncos and the University of Alabama are arguably the most polarizing teams in college football. The team celebrated their historic third seed in the college football playoff. ￼

The seeding of Boise State is remarkable, considering the top four seeds were designed to go to the four power conference champions. Boise State once again crashed the party. Whether it was former Alabama Coach Nick Saban arguing about Boise's schedule or Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark's comments, the Broncos have the nation's attention.

Boise State has always been a target for big-money schools that want all the TV money going to them. Remember in 2011, when then-Ohio State President Gordan Gee called the Broncos 'the little sisters of the poor'? Jeramiah Dickey made the gusty move to replace Andy Avalos last season.

The young athletic director could've played it safe, staying with Avalos despite the mediocre record and the revolving door of offensive coordinators. Remember last year when the team was 5-5?

The choice of then unproven Spencer Danielson considering his limited experience and what was at stake. In the new world of college football, teams must win to secure the revenue needed to fund their operations. If Coach Danielson had failed, it wouldn't have been suitable for Mr. Dickey, who was entering his last year of contract.

Boise State will return to the Fiesta Bowl; here's the link to purchase tickets. We have a lot to report on the upcoming game, so let's get to the reaction from friends and foes of Boise State Football.

