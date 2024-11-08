Boise State Football’s Massive Opportunity Saturday Night

Boise State Football hasn't been this popular since the days of Coach Pete and Kellen Moore. After years of roaming in the wilderness, the team has returned to the national spotlight. Have you noticed that no one talks about UCF or other Group of Five programs replacing Boise State this year? In fairness to the Golden Knights, they moved to the Big 12 with limited success.

All Eyes On Boise State Friday Night

The Broncos can capture more national press on Saturday night by hosting Nevada at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Fox Television Network. Let's hope Alabama blows out LSU, driving its ABC audience to Fox Broadcast. Bronco Nation must root for a massive blowout to quiet any doubters of how good this team is this year.

ESPN Profiles Ashton Jeanty

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty gets the ESPN treatment this week. The network must be concerned about equal time since they hosted Heisman competitor Travis Hunter last week on Gameday. College Football's Marty Smith travels to the Blue to profile the talented running back.

The Nation's Best Football Is In The West

College football has always been a regional game, with most of the best teams in the South or Midwest. However, three of the nation's best teams are in our neighborhood this year. Oregon is the number-one team in the country. BYU, picked last in the Big 12, is leading the conference. Boise State has the worst loss in the country to Oregon. The national media may not acknowledge this year's shift, but it's worth noting.

