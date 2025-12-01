Despite being the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, Max Cutforth will not start the Mountain West Championship Game against UNLV on Friday on the Blue. Coach Spencer Danielson announced the move at his press conference on Monday, emphasizing the team's collective effort and resilience.

The coach announced that Maddux Madsen will resume the starting duties, expressing confidence in his recovery from injuries that removed him from the lineup. Mr. Madsen has had an up and down season this year as the team has unusually struggled to keep up with the Boise State standard, but his return aims to boost team morale.

The move is not a surprise to those who have followed Coach Danielson's progress since taking over the team a few years ago. Mr. Madsen won the team over beating out several higher rated recruits during his time as Boise State.

However, the quarterback has failed to develop and progress as one who is quarterbacking at the major collegiate level. In his defense, the team lacks a receiver with breakout speed. Both quarterbacks have been the victim of several drops by running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers, highlighting the ongoing development challenges.

Compounding the situation was the lack of depth in the quarterback room this season. The team's backup, Mr. Cutforth, was a walk on from Skyview High School. Most teams have several quarterbacks on the depth chart in case of an injury. Other quarterback recruits have left or decommitted to Boise State.

Regardless of what happens during Friday's championship game, the coaching staff will have to determine how they will get back to their winning ways.

