Boise State Suspends Travel To China

Better to be safe than sorry, I suppose. Boise State has asked the campus, including, faculty, staff and students not to travel to China for the time being.

Smart move, but what a scary time we're living in. Apparently, the Coronavirus has put China at a level 4 travel advisory. The good news is that in the US there are only 11 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, but in China, the problem is exponentially worse, something like 20,000 people have had it, and there have only been around 400 deaths.

Back to Boise State, who also noted there have been no reported cases of the Coronavirus here in Idaho, seems to want to keep it that way. I feel like this is a pretty fair request from the University.

It's kind of crazy, when you think of these massive viruses, like the plague back in the day... Luckily we live in a time where there are vaccines to help along with a lot more awareness and warnings about what we're dealing with. It's good that the area in China this has impacted the most has been quarantined, but it's still freaky, nonetheless.

According to idahonews.com, the virus has spread to 27 countries, including the US where, as I stated previously, there have been 11 confirmed cases of the virus. Hopefully the virus will pass quickly and the world can get back to worrying about fighting over politics and all the other crazy things that impact us. Glad to hear our Boise State family will be safe, though!