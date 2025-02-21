Idaho War on Faith? Boise State Coaches Under Fire for Their Christian Beliefs

Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson is a man of faith. The young coach proudly embraces his Christian faith on national and local broadcasts. Bronco fans know he will always start every public statement with 'Thank You, Jesus.' We were the first to report on the coach's faith here.

An outside secular group called the Freedom From Religion Foundation is criticizing Boise State for its coach's Christian Faith. In a letter to the school's legal counsel, they accuse him and the university of violating the First Amendment.

"Players' conduct is closely monitored, directed

and

critiqued by

coaching

staff," writes

FFRF Staff Attorney Sammi Lawrence

. "Players trying to please Coach Danielson will no doubt feel immense pressure to go along with this proselytizing and participate in his vision of giving 'glory to Jesus' through the football program."

"The coach is not only placing a Christian litmus test on potential and current student players, which is illegal, but is overtly saying nonreligious or non-Christian students are not welcome at this public university," adds FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. "University officials need to rein him in immediately before he does any more damage."

The group says Coach Danielson has too much power. They say players should be evaluated based on their playing ability. They say players may become Christians to curry favor with the coaching staff and get more playing time.

It would be hard to comprehend in the age of Name, Image, and Likeness. Players and the Transfer Portal would get baptized for more field time.



Will the group sue Boise State if they don't bend the knee? How can anyone tell Coach Danielson not to talk about Jesus? It appears his faith is under fire. Will the university stand by their coach or bend the knee? Will they go after Boise State Athletic Director for his Christian Faith?

We support the coach and his faith!

