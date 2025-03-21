She’s Out of Here! Boise’s Tromp Hits the Road!

As we first reported earlier this week, Boise State University will seek a new president. Doctor Marlene Tromp has taken a job as the president of the University of Vermont. ￼

It will now be up to the Idaho State Board of Education to find her replacement. Many within the Boise State family were not happy with leadership during her time at Boise State. Many big money donors did not want to support the university because they believed she was liberal. There was the lawsuit against Big City Coffee that the university lost and continues to appeal. Let's hope the university settles pays the settlement.

Here is the statement from the state:

On behalf of my State Board colleagues, I congratulate Boise State University

President Dr. Marlene Tromp on her appointment as president at the University of

Vermont. I want to thank her for her service to Boise State.

With a clear eye on student success, she successfully led the university through

the pandemic. Dr. Tromp and her team found ways to significantly increase enrollment;

improve student retention and graduation rates; increase fund raising and promote Boise State throughout the country – all of which are top State Board priorities.

Dr. Tromp has much of which to be proud during her tenure at Boise State and I

wish her the very best in the next phase of her career at the University of Vermont.

She leaves Boise State in a great position for continued success under a new leader.

The State Board of Education will immediately begin the process to identify the next president of Boise State University.

Here is Doctor Tromp's video from Vermont.

The new president of Boise State will have to reflect Idaho's values. The legislature has been highly critical of the direction at all state four-year institutions. They've cut funding and will continue to do so as long as DEI and other WOKE policies are in place.

Funding athletics will be another consideration of who will be the next president. Doctor Tromp appeared at many games but failed to see the growing need to fund athletics.

Former Boise State QB Is Now a Dad Fans in Boise are obsessed with this little guys name! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM