She’s Out of Here! Boise’s Tromp Hits the Road!
As we first reported earlier this week, Boise State University will seek a new president. Doctor Marlene Tromp has taken a job as the president of the University of Vermont. ￼
It will now be up to the Idaho State Board of Education to find her replacement. Many within the Boise State family were not happy with leadership during her time at Boise State. Many big money donors did not want to support the university because they believed she was liberal. There was the lawsuit against Big City Coffee that the university lost and continues to appeal. Let's hope the university settles pays the settlement.
Here is the statement from the state:
The new president of Boise State will have to reflect Idaho's values. The legislature has been highly critical of the direction at all state four-year institutions. They've cut funding and will continue to do so as long as DEI and other WOKE policies are in place.
Funding athletics will be another consideration of who will be the next president. Doctor Tromp appeared at many games but failed to see the growing need to fund athletics.
