Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for, whether it's in life or college football. Bronco Nation and the Boise State Football team saw all their passion and goodwill evaporate as the team lost by over twenty points to Notre Dame, 28-7.

The good news is that the athletic department deposited a check of over a million dollars while the team was extensively featured on NBC television. Many people, including Boise Mayor and Idaho Governor Brad Little, traveled to see the game in person.

Boise State Coach Spencer Danielson defended his team and his quarterback, Maddux Madsen, who threw four interceptions. It could've been more since Notre Dame's defense dropped a few.

The last two weeks have been challenging for the Maddog. Two weeks ago, he was almost perfect against the Appalachian State fans. Then again, App State is far from the Fighting Irish. If the quarterback is to be praised when he wins, then he has to take the criticism when he loses.

The coaching staff did the team no favors by not working to develop him in the offseason or bring in someone to challenge him. The game of college football is not about your team; it's about money. Coaches make a lot of money to win; if they don't win, it's on them.

The loss against Notre Dame should make all Boise State fans appreciate the unparalleled work of past Boise State greats Chris Petersen, Bryan Harsin, Justin Wilcox and Eli Drinkwitz.

