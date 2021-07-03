This should cement any rumors that could still be living under a rock that former Boise State stud, Kellen Moore was coming back to the blue. I'm not even sure what he'd do now because HBO is about to put him on the map.

The former Bronco will join his Dallas Cowboys on this season of HBO's "Hard Knocks." That's it, people. Moore is gone (haven't we said this before).

Former Boise State Quarterback, Kellen Moore Is Headed for HBO's, "Hard Knocks"

The Boise State Broncos have built their own younger dream team and that's going full throttle right now. Kellen Moore is on his own mission. Lead Dak Prescott back from injury and into the playoffs. Kellen is the current Offensive Coordinator and that means we'll see a ton of footage during "Hard Knocks."

HBO's "Hard Knocks" is a five-series show that follows teams through progress and drama during the pre-season. All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys this season and Kellen Moore will be right in the mix. We get to see one of our favorite Broncos on the big screen as Kellen squares off against the defending Superbowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Youtube

It's pretty cool to watch Kellen take on such a big responsibility as it's all or nothing this season. All eyes will be on the Cowboys. The world will be watching to see if Dak will live up to the hype of his new big contract just signed. There's also a rumor this could be Kellen's tryout for the head coaching job.

Regardless of who is in the limelight, it will be fun.

HBO's "Hard Knocks"

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Here are some of Kellen Moore's highlights.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

You Won't Recognize This 123 Year Old Idaho Home After It's HUGE Make-Over