Boise State’s Playoff Hopes Hang In Balance Amid Uncertain Future

Nothing in life is guaranteed, and in the ever-changing world of college football, change happens seemingly every minute. Most college programs are getting ready for the season, whether they're in the Power Four, the Group of Five, the FSC, or the NAIA. However, a troubling report highlights the pressure on Boise State and the rest of the Group of Five teams. ￼

The message from the new collective bargaining agreement to the Group of Five is Win, or you're out. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports revealed that the Group of Five was almost removed from the new expanded twelve-team playoff format. The automatic bid to the Group of Five is only guaranteed for the next two years.

After two years, the decision-makers ESPN, SEC, Big 10, and the other networks will review if it's worth having a Group of Five teams in the playoff as an automatic qualifier.

If the Group of Five representative gets blown out in the next two years, experts believe their spot will disappear. With the exception of Boise State, the Power Four schools command more money and television ratings.

In the article, he speaks with Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez, who told him, "We don't have the leverage or the value commanded by a few, but that access piece is very important to us. "It changes the equation drastically if we don't have that."

Suppose Boise State wins the Mountain West Conference, representing the Group of Five in the twelve-team playoff. In that case, they must win or lose a close game if any team replicates Liberty's 45-6 loss to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

What happens to the Group of Five schools if they get the boot in two years from the college football playoff? They could file litigation or compete in their version of a post-season playoff.

