Boise State’s Shane Irwin Medically Retires

The Broncos will enter the 2022 without one of their most impactful players over the past couple of seasons in defensive end Shane Irwin. The Broncos Head Coach Andy Avalos announced that Irwin is medically retiring from playing football.

Irwin proved to be a vital part of the defense since his arrival in 2020. He appeared in 18 games for Boise State and earning 11 starts for the team. He was expected to be a starter this season. In 2020, he was named to the Mountain West Second Team. A significant accomplishment.

During his time with the Broncos, Irwin record 65 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, nine sacks, and forced three fumbles. This year, he would have been a sixth-year senior and a leader for Boise State.

Coach Avalos said, "My heart goes out to Shane and his family. It's unfortunate to see his career end due to injury. He truly embraces what it means to be a Bronco and embodies the culture and brotherhood within our program."

In a statement, Irwin said, "Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have been a part of this program for the past few years. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for the unforgettable memories, and for supporting me along my college football journey."

Thank you for everything, Shane! Always gave it your all. Once a Bronco, always a Bronco.

