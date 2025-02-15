Boise’s Kellen Moore: Faith, Family, Football Explained

Has anyone had a better week than the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Kellen Moore? A week ago, he was an unproven coaching prospect guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. ￼

What a difference a year makes, as Kellen is now a Super Bowl Champion and the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The move is a big move for the thirty-six-year-old former Boise State Coach.

When a member of the New Orleans media asked what he stands for, Coach Moore replied faith, family, and football. Let's examine these three aspects of his life.

Faith

Did you know Kellen Moore is a Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints member? He joins Andy Reid as the second NFL coach of the Mormon faith. New Orleans is a predominantly Catholic city that takes its religion seriously.

Family

Kellen is married to his wife Julie, and they have four children: two sons, Kyler and Beckham, and two daughters, Halle and Madelyn. Kellen and Julie were high school sweethearts that have traveled the road from Prosser to Boise, Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and now New Orleans. His father was a legendary high school football coach, and his brother, Kirby, is the offensive coordinator in Missouri.

Football

As a child, Coach Moore began his love for football, drawing up plays while most kids were playing video games. He and Chris Peterson were the main cogs in a Boise State team that went 50-3 during his four years with the Broncos.

Kellen joined the NFL playing for Detroit and Dallas before climbing the coaching ranks. Coach Moore begins his new life this week as the Kellen Moore Era officially begins in the NFL. Congratulations Kellen for being one of the elite thirty-two head coaches in the NFL.

