Boise Talk Show Host in Covid Protocols

Omicron: "It's not if, but when You Get Infected" Boise Medical Expert. Those were the words I heard from my medical provider after I contacted them after popping a positive test for Covid. We're approaching the second anniversary of the virus, and the world struggles with how to cope with the ever-changing Covid variants. Listening to the news on the radio, you hear the endless headlines of more and more folks becoming infected.

Despite the efforts of mask wearers and vax promotors, the new variant continues to infect folks worldwide. For me, I foolishly thought I was dealing with a simple cold, then a sinus cold, and it was until I couldn't stop coughing that I knew I was in trouble. Coping with the Covid has been counterintuitive to most of us. We're taught at a young age to push through, only take off from work if you're really, really, sick. For me last Saturday, it hit me that I was in trouble.

Our healthcare system is so overwhelmed that even getting tested can take days and days. I finally got my test and, within twenty-four hours, confirmed that I was Covid positive. My symptoms were coughing and chills. I've lost a friend to Covid, so I wasn't taking any chances. I'm now at home working, as you can tell by reading this article. I contacted my medical provider, and now I'm on a few medications. I hope that if you think that you or a loved one have the Covid virus, you please seek help right away. And most importantly, rest and take care of yourself. Allow your body to heal, and like me, spend some time in isolation.

For those battling Covid, know that you are not alone, know that you are in my prayers.

