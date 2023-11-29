Boise One of the Top 5 Places People in Pocatello Are Moving to?

While the influx of Californians to Boise is often what grabs the headlines, let's not forget about the surge of people moving here from within the Gem State itself. Pocatello residents are making a beeline for Boise, and the numbers speak for themselves.

There's a recent study from Stacker that shares 42 cities in the United States that Pocatello people are moving to the most, and near the top of the list, securing the top 3 positions, are actually 3 other cities in Idaho. Let's see where Boise lands on the list.

#3. Twin Falls, Idaho

Photo by JT Ray on Unsplash Photo by JT Ray on Unsplash loading...

Someone from Pocatello might move to Twin Falls, attracted by its proximity and the opportunity for a change of scenery, as the two cities are relatively close, but the move would offer new opportunities and a different community experience.

#2. Idaho Falls, Idaho

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

Even closer to Pocatello, Idaho Falls is just 50-miles down the road, but this is one of the most popular places for people from Pocatello to move to, and it's been ranked in the top 3 for many, many years.

#1. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho's capital, sits at the number one position on the list, making it the most popular place for Pocatello people to move to. The most recent data reported is from 2019, so we can only assume the numbers are higher now. Notably, Boise is number one among 42 cities other cities on the list.

Photo by Alden Skeie on Unsplash Photo by Alden Skeie on Unsplash loading...

People from other cities in Idaho may aspire to move to Boise as their final destination due to its vibrant atmosphere, diverse cultural offerings, and a thriving job market, even since 2019 and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Boise's blend of outdoor recreation, a growing tech industry, and strong communities makes it an attractive long-term choice for those seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle in the state's capital. Keep scrolling to see the Top 10 other cities people in Pocatello are moving to.

Top 10 Places People in Pocatello Are Moving to Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

12 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho We used the same formula that Roadsnacks used for their 2021 list, but updated the data to reflect the most recent American Community Survey data available from the US Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart