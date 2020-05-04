Boise Town Square Opens Tuesday: Will You Go Shopping?

Last week Governor Brad Little declared that the Gem State has entered the first phase of reopening the state. Gyms, bars, and restaurants are still closed for quite some time.However, retail stores are open in the state as long as they practice good social distancing protocols instituted by the Centers for Disease Control. Judging by the amount of traffic on the roads this weekend, it would appear that Idahoans are ready to shop. Boise Town Square Mall announced it will open Tuesday, but some stores in the mall could remain closed, reports the Idaho Statesman.

Other outlets either in stand alone stores or part of shopping centers expect to eventually welcome back their customers. Most stores have been closed since the end of March once the governor declared his stay at home order.

The big question that local and national retailers have is whether or not people will return to their previous pre-Covid buying patterns.