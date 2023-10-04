Boise Weather This Week: Morning Fog to Clear Sunshine?

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update for the rest of this week: October 04 - October 08

From Morning Fog to Clear Sunshine — here's what to expect this week. Boise residents are in for a notable weather transition this week, with mornings starting off chilly and foggy before turning to clear, sunny afternoons. And it's looking like the rest of the week and weekend is expected to be a little warmer, too.

Information from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday - October 4

The day begins with patchy fog until noon, followed by abundant sunshine and an expected high near 68. The evening will remain mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday - October 5

Thursday continues the sunny trend with temperatures reaching around 73. Thursday night offers clear skies and a low around 49.

Friday - October 6

Thought we were expecting cooler, Fall-like weather? Well, Friday is expected to be another day of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with a high near 76. Clear skies for Friday night, with a low around 51.

Saturday - October 7

The weekend kicks off with more sunshine, as Saturday's high temperature is expected to be around 79. The night will be clear and pleasant, with a low around 52.

Sunday - October 8

The week concludes with a continuation of sunny conditions and a high around 80, with a sunny Columbus Day right around the corner. Sunday night remains mostly clear, with a low around 54.

This week's Boise weather forecast promises a transition from cool, foggy mornings to clear and sunny afternoons. Enjoy the great weather while you can, as colder, Fall-like like weather might be on the way.

