Boise Weather This Week & Temperatures Estimated to Cool Down

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: August 28 - September 3

As we approach the last days of August and transition into September, it's looking like we're in for a bit of a weather rollercoaster, and cooler temperatures are estimated for this week.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the weather for the upcoming week:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Monday - August 28

The week starts on a high note, with clear skies and high temperatures near the upper 90s (97) In the morning, conditions will be relatively calm with light winds. As evening sets in, a shift in wind direction toward the east is anticipated. Nighttime lows will hover around the mid-60s (66).

Tuesday - August 29

Tuesday brings a potential challenge with patchy smoke expected to roll in during the afternoon. The day will begin with clear, sunny skies and temperatures near the lower 90s. As the day progresses, winds will shift from east to west, with gusts that could reach up to 22 mph.

Wednesday - August 30

Wednesday offers a break from the smoke, with sunny conditions and a more comfortable high near 77. Night should remain mostly clear with a low around 49.

Thursday - August 31

Thursday will see a return to clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. As night approaches, estimated cloudy conditions with a low around 60.

Friday - September 1

Heading into the weekend, Friday will be partly sunny, and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s. As night falls, mostly cloudy skies will prevail, with nighttime temperatures around 60.

Saturday - September 2

Saturday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by temperatures near 86 degrees.

Sunday - September 3

Possible thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny conditions throughout the day with a high near 85, and there's a 10% chance of rain.

Definitely some fluctuating weather conditions, from hot days to possible thunderstorms by the weekend — and cooler temps (especially at night time) throughout the week.

