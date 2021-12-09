Boise’s Famous Grove Hotel is Hiring

The Grove Hotel is known as one of the best, most beautiful and busiest hotels in Boise. I love driving by it on my way home everyday as I exit downtown Boise to get on I-84 and head home to Meridian. The gorgeous brick wall that looks like an artful waterfall is fun to look at every single time. You can enjoy that wall and everything else that the Grove Hotel has by working there!

The Grove Hotel website describes themselves, "As the original AAA Four Diamond full-service hotel in Boise, The Grove Hotel upholds its reputation as the city’s premier hotel by offering luxury without sacrificing comfort. With breathtaking views of the rolling, green Boise foothills and a central location that lends itself to bustling downtown activity, don’t expect to leave the City of Trees feeling unfulfilled."

They are also home Trillium, a premier Boise dinning location. The hotel also features the Grove Fitness Club & Spa a beautiful Library and The Bar, where you can enjoy Idaho-inspired surroundings and sofas nestle up to a crackling fireplace. Well unless of course you are working there, then you need to at least wait until after your shift. ;)

They have big banners right outside the doors saying they are now hiring for all positions. Head to Block22LLC.com

They currently have 17 jobs posted for The Grove including:

FULL TIME Valet Attendant

Inspector

Housekeeping

House Attendant

Room Attendant

Line Cook II

Line Cook I

Dishwasher I

Busser I

Banquet Server II

Banquet Captain II

Assistant Banquet Chef

AM Server I

AM Prep Cook I

Front Desk Agent

Maintenance Tech I

Security Officer

Peek Inside the Grove Hotel's $1.6 Million Condo for Sale The luxury condos on the top four floors of Downtown Boise's Grove Hotel are something that many of us don't get to see. Since someone has decided to move on from theirs, we're getting a sneak peek inside one of them!

Travel the World Without Leaving This Hotel in Idaho Falls