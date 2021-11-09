These 5 Christmas Tree Farms Are Boise’s Favorites
It’s that time of year again! Can you believe it? Time to shop crazy deals, wear ugly sweaters, and wait patiently for Santa on Christmas Day.
It ALSO means Christmas Trees! One of my favorite holiday traditions, Christmas trees are the staple of the holiday in every home.
If you’re on the lookout in the Boise area for the best places to shop locally for this year’s christmas tree, you’ve come to the right place.
Here’s a list of the Top 5 Places to get Christmas trees in Boise, Idaho
Christmas Tree Farms in Boise, Idaho
For your convenience, here are some links to Boise Christmas Tree Farms
Broadway Christmas Trees
https://mix106radio.com/where-to-find-a-real-christmas-tree-this-year/
Victory Greens & Garden Center
https://www.victorygreens.com/
North end organic nursery
https://www.northendnursery.com/
Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot
https://jordansgardencenter.com/?fbclid=IwAR23Z5cfC0Kwwd71_COY30kqmhIYazPPT3EcdXvHSfYyPykPm0qcAEh-PBs
The Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot
https://nicelocal.com/meridian/shops/meridian_optimist_christmas_tree_lot/
Happy Tree Cutting, from your 103.5 KISS FM crew!