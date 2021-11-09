These 5 Christmas Tree Farms Are Boise’s Favorites

Credit: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again! Can you believe it? Time to shop crazy deals, wear ugly sweaters, and wait patiently for Santa on Christmas Day. 

 

It ALSO means Christmas Trees! One of my favorite holiday traditions, Christmas trees are the staple of the holiday in every home. 

 

If you’re on the lookout in the Boise area for the best places to shop locally for this year’s christmas tree, you’ve come to the right place.
Here’s a list of the Top 5 Places to get Christmas trees in Boise, Idaho

 

Christmas Tree Farms in Boise, Idaho

Christmas Tree Farms in Boise, Idaho (Top Picks)

 

For your convenience, here are some links to Boise Christmas Tree Farms

 

Broadway Christmas Trees

https://mix106radio.com/where-to-find-a-real-christmas-tree-this-year/

 

Victory Greens & Garden Center

https://www.victorygreens.com/

 

North end organic nursery 

https://www.northendnursery.com/

 

Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot

https://jordansgardencenter.com/?fbclid=IwAR23Z5cfC0Kwwd71_COY30kqmhIYazPPT3EcdXvHSfYyPykPm0qcAEh-PBs

 

The Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot

https://nicelocal.com/meridian/shops/meridian_optimist_christmas_tree_lot/

Happy Tree Cutting, from your 103.5 KISS FM crew!

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho

We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that truly capture the magic of Christmas!

Treasure Valley Christmas Events: What's On and What's Off in 2021?

While there will certainly be more places to get your fill of Christmas Cheer in and around Boise in 2021 than last year, some event organizers don't yet feel safe having in person events. Here's a status update on what we know is on (for now) and off!
Filed Under: Boise, christmas tree, christmas tree farm, Idaho
Categories: Holidays, Outdoors, Special Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top