These 5 Christmas Tree Farms Are Boise’s Favorites

It’s that time of year again! Can you believe it? Time to shop crazy deals, wear ugly sweaters, and wait patiently for Santa on Christmas Day.

It ALSO means Christmas Trees! One of my favorite holiday traditions, Christmas trees are the staple of the holiday in every home.

If you’re on the lookout in the Boise area for the best places to shop locally for this year’s christmas tree, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a list of the Top 5 Places to get Christmas trees in Boise, Idaho

For your convenience, here are some links to Boise Christmas Tree Farms

Broadway Christmas Trees

https://mix106radio.com/where-to-find-a-real-christmas-tree-this-year/

Victory Greens & Garden Center

https://www.victorygreens.com/

North end organic nursery

https://www.northendnursery.com/

Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot

https://jordansgardencenter.com/?fbclid=IwAR23Z5cfC0Kwwd71_COY30kqmhIYazPPT3EcdXvHSfYyPykPm0qcAEh-PBs

The Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot

https://nicelocal.com/meridian/shops/meridian_optimist_christmas_tree_lot/

Happy Tree Cutting, from your 103.5 KISS FM crew!

