Popular Boise Restaurant’s Unique Response To Controversial Social Media Photo

Many Treasure Valley businesses have unfortunately been affected by the labor shortage in one way or another. By now you've surely noticed the signs posted at restaurants and drive-throughs about changes in hours. One of these types of signs was recently posted outside of the Hyde House in Hyde Park the other night. Not too shortly after, another sign was posted as well that completely changed the narrative and got the internet talking.

"Unfortunately we had unforeseen labor shortages and will not be open tonight. We will be open Wednesday!" the original sign read. As mentioned before, most people probably wouldn't bat an eye at a sign like this these days considering they're up all over town. However, it was the second sign that threw things for a loop. It read, "Actually we wrote bad payroll checks and the whole front of house staff quit."

It appears the second handwritten sign was posted by former employees of the Hyde House. An image of these two signs quickly spread all over social media from Facebook to Twitter, to Reddit creating some online dialogue within the community.

The Hyde House did issue a statement on their Instagram story after all of the negative press on social media the past couple of days. "October 18-20th Hyde House restaurant received some negative facebook press regarding paying our employees. We regret any action that impacted these employees, and those employees were financially taken care of at the time."

Credit Jennifer Elder via Facebook

The statement continued on to say that "the social posts of misinformation took on a life of their own spreading false rumors." The restaurant says as a result this has hurt remaining employees who were not involved along with the rest of the business.

"The owners of Hyde House are your 'North-end friendly neighbors and have been Idaho residents for decades." The statement ended with Hyde House offering an open door of communication between it and its neighbors.

38 Treasure Valley Businesses We've Lost Since March 2020 While many of these closures were pandemic related, some of these businesses were struggling before being forced to shut down during Idaho's "Stay Home Order." Several of the vacant store fronts have already found new tenants, while others are still vacant.

30 Restaurants Have Opened in the Boise Area Since the Beginning of Pandemic Opening during a worldwide pandemic that was exceptionally tough for the restaurant industry takes guts. These restaurant owners took the chance and opened their doors since March 2020.