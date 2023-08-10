Boise&#8217;s Kellen Moore&#8217;s New California Dream Life Is Taking Off

Boise’s Kellen Moore’s New California Dream Life Is Taking Off

YouTube/ Los Angeles Chargers

When we last left former Boise State great Kellen Moore, he was getting used to his new job as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Editor's note, we continue misidentifying them as the San Diego Chargers.) Most football experts believe Coach Moore benefited from his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. Unlike in Dallas, where Coach Mike McCarthy inherited him, he goes to a team that wants him.

While Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott continues to struggle to learn McCarthy's new offense, Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be enjoying Moore's offensive approach.

Check Out Kellen Moore's Path From Boise State To Los Angeles

Take a look at his path to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a press conference, Coach Moore told the media how well Herbert is learning the new offense. He emphasized communication being the key to success in the NFL. "The biggest thing is constant conversation assessing different circumstances and situations."

He told the media that he wants the offense to communicate with each other and to be on the same page.

YouTube/ The Herd With Colin Cowherd
loading...

Justin Herbert told Fox Sports Radio's Colin Cowherd that he's looking forward to the new offense and working with Coach Moore. "Kellen's done a great job of having played the position. He really understands the protection, the time behind the line; you don't have a lot of time to get the ball of so he gets that feeling."

Chargers Head Football Coach Brandon Staley tells The Athletic he feels at home with Coach Moore on the sidelines.

“What we’re able to do together feels very similar to what Sean and I were able to do in terms of building a team together in all phases of the game,” Staley said Tuesday. “It’s not all about offense. It’s about defense and special teams, too. That’s where Sean and I connected — being a complete coach. Kellen is a complete coach.”

Coach Staley is referring to his well-documented relationship with offensive guru and Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay.

Some folks in Dallas are still made at Kellen Moore. Former Green Packers receiver James Jones told a national television audience the then Cowboys offensive coordinator didn't help Dak Prescott when he was in trouble. The story was picked up by The Landry Hat.

Most NFL experts believe that the Cowboys are in trouble and Coach Moore will have successful season.

A List of Kellen Moore's Jobs

Find out who he's going to be working with here.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years

Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

This NFL Superstar With Idaho Ties May Be Jealous of Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore has a lot of hype around him-- but what's going on with his coaching future? It seems that his name pops up in every head coaching vacancy but he has yet to be hired away from Dallas-- where that fan base can't seem to decide if they want to love him or hate him.
While Kellen gets all of the love--what about this multi-time Pro Bowler with Idaho ties-- just like Moore?

 

Filed Under: Brandon Staley, Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Mike McCarthy, newsletter, nfl, Sean McVay
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station