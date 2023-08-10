Boise’s Kellen Moore’s New California Dream Life Is Taking Off

When we last left former Boise State great Kellen Moore, he was getting used to his new job as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Editor's note, we continue misidentifying them as the San Diego Chargers.) Most football experts believe Coach Moore benefited from his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. Unlike in Dallas, where Coach Mike McCarthy inherited him, he goes to a team that wants him.

While Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott continues to struggle to learn McCarthy's new offense, Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be enjoying Moore's offensive approach.

Check Out Kellen Moore's Path From Boise State To Los Angeles Take a look at his path to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a press conference, Coach Moore told the media how well Herbert is learning the new offense. He emphasized communication being the key to success in the NFL. "The biggest thing is constant conversation assessing different circumstances and situations."

He told the media that he wants the offense to communicate with each other and to be on the same page.

YouTube/ The Herd With Colin Cowherd YouTube/ The Herd With Colin Cowherd loading...

Justin Herbert told Fox Sports Radio's Colin Cowherd that he's looking forward to the new offense and working with Coach Moore. "Kellen's done a great job of having played the position. He really understands the protection, the time behind the line; you don't have a lot of time to get the ball of so he gets that feeling."

Chargers Head Football Coach Brandon Staley tells The Athletic he feels at home with Coach Moore on the sidelines.

“What we’re able to do together feels very similar to what Sean and I were able to do in terms of building a team together in all phases of the game,” Staley said Tuesday. “It’s not all about offense. It’s about defense and special teams, too. That’s where Sean and I connected — being a complete coach. Kellen is a complete coach.”

Coach Staley is referring to his well-documented relationship with offensive guru and Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay.

Some folks in Dallas are still made at Kellen Moore. Former Green Packers receiver James Jones told a national television audience the then Cowboys offensive coordinator didn't help Dak Prescott when he was in trouble. The story was picked up by The Landry Hat.

Most NFL experts believe that the Cowboys are in trouble and Coach Moore will have successful season.

A List of Kellen Moore's Jobs Find out who he's going to be working with here.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.