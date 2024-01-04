Boise&#8217;s #1 Pick for Best Winter Takeout in 2024 – Do You Agree?

Boise’s #1 Pick for Best Winter Takeout in 2024 – Do You Agree?

Yelp | Larry C. | Steve M.

As the crisp winds of January settle in and winter gets a little bit colder here in the Treasure Valley, locals are opting to cozy up at home rather than venture out for food and dining experiences. The recent shift in weather, even just this week, has sparked a surge in demand for takeout and food delivery across the Treasure Valley.

But where's the best place to order takeout from? Who has the best homestyle meals?

If you're looking for a delicious, homestyle meal to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, without having to make it yourself... then you've come to the right place. There's a Boise restaurant that was recently rated one of the best places in Idaho for ordering takeout.

 Cucina Di Paolo

Bob Betlach | Google Maps
loading...

According to Yelp, Cucina Di Paolo takes the top spot for takeout restaurants in the Boise area, making it a must-try for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious meal without cooking or needing to leave their house. This Italian gem has some of the best reviews in the area, too.

Cucina Di Paolo reopened last year after a temporary closure and is dedicated to its roots, offering signature take-and-bake lasagnas, chicken pot pies, fresh-cut salads, and artisan baguettes. This is also a great choice if you're looking for something local that you've never tried before.  Whether you're avoiding the kitchen or the cold weather, Cucina Di Paolo has you covered with mouthwatering takeout options.

They've been celebrated for their exceptional takeout services for year, making the restaurant a go-to destination for those looking to order a tasty, homestyle meal from the comfort of their homes during the January chill.

Boise's Favorite and Reliable Takeout Restaurants

Last year, the Treasure Valley LIVED off of takeout and delivery. Which five restaurants were the most popular? These were the five that rose to the top when we asked for your votes.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Check Out Meridian's Favorite Chicken Restaurant

Amazing Southern food rocks the West!

Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out&#39;s Secret Menu

In-N-Out is moving forward with plans to build their first TWO Idaho locations! Not sure how to order when you visit? Let us help!

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Filed Under: Boise, Food, Idaho, newsletter, restaurants, takeout
Categories: Local News, On-Air
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station