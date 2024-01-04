Boise’s #1 Pick for Best Winter Takeout in 2024 – Do You Agree?
As the crisp winds of January settle in and winter gets a little bit colder here in the Treasure Valley, locals are opting to cozy up at home rather than venture out for food and dining experiences. The recent shift in weather, even just this week, has sparked a surge in demand for takeout and food delivery across the Treasure Valley.
But where's the best place to order takeout from? Who has the best homestyle meals?
If you're looking for a delicious, homestyle meal to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, without having to make it yourself... then you've come to the right place. There's a Boise restaurant that was recently rated one of the best places in Idaho for ordering takeout.
Cucina Di Paolo
According to Yelp, Cucina Di Paolo takes the top spot for takeout restaurants in the Boise area, making it a must-try for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious meal without cooking or needing to leave their house. This Italian gem has some of the best reviews in the area, too.
Cucina Di Paolo reopened last year after a temporary closure and is dedicated to its roots, offering signature take-and-bake lasagnas, chicken pot pies, fresh-cut salads, and artisan baguettes. This is also a great choice if you're looking for something local that you've never tried before. Whether you're avoiding the kitchen or the cold weather, Cucina Di Paolo has you covered with mouthwatering takeout options.
They've been celebrated for their exceptional takeout services for year, making the restaurant a go-to destination for those looking to order a tasty, homestyle meal from the comfort of their homes during the January chill.
