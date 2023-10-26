Restaurant Rated Boise’s Top Pick for Fall Takeout, Do You Agree?

Feels a bit more like the chilly winds of fall are finally here, and winter is just around the corner. Because of this recent weather change here in the Boise area, more and more people are opting to cozy up at home rather than venturing out and about for food.

Thus, the demand for takeout and food delivery is definitely on the rise in the Treasure Valley. If you're someone who's looking for a delicious, homestyle meal to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, you're in the right place. There's a Boise restaurant that was rated the best in town for ordering takeout.

According to Yelp, Cucina Di Paolo takes the top spot for takeout restaurants in the Boise area, making it a must-try for anyone looking to savor a delicious meal without cooking or needing to leave their house. This Italian gem in the valley has garnered a lot of stellar reviews.

The restaurant was actually closed for a period of time, but they've since reopened and are recommitted to its roots, serving up its signature take-and-bake lasagnas and chicken pot pies. In addition, you can complement your meal with fresh-cut salads and baguettes.

Last year, Cucina Di Paolo was also celebrated for its exceptional takeout offerings, and it continues to impress, making it the go-to destination for a taste of Italy at home as Boise embraces the fall season. So, next time you're not in the mood to cook or brave the cold, remember that Cucina Di Paolo has you covered with their delectable takeout options.

