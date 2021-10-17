Bryan Harsin and Auburn Continue Winning Big Games

It's the midway point for the college football season, and just like school kids receive progress reports, we attempt to issue our own with a look at Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin as his Auburn Tigers head into a well-deserved bye week.

Admittedly, I doubted how Coach Harsin would adapt to the ultra-competitive SEC West of the Southeastern Conference. At the season's midpoint, his Tigers have exceeded expectations. Currently, the Tigers are 5-2 and gave number one ranked Georgia their only competitive game of the season. A few missed opportunities prevented Auburn from beating Penn State at Happy Valley.

Harsin's quarterback Bo Nix is thriving under the first-year coach, and USA Today is declaring their 38-23 win on the road at Arkansas the best game of his career. Harsin told Auburn Tigers.com his thoughts on the game and the performance of his quarterback. "I'm really proud of our coaches, I'm proud of our players," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. "They had a good plan and they worked really hard leading into this game, and we had some guys really step up and make plays, which we needed to win. Overall, good team win."

Harsin's Tigers have had a historic run in their five wins this season. Their win against LSU was the first one at LSU since 1999. Their win against Arkansas was their first win against a ranked team this year. Both victories resulted from the Tigers coming back after trailing in the fourth and third quarters of each game.

The season is far from over for Harsin's Tigers. They end with a tough run of Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Alabama. Can Harsin continue his winning ways? The best of the season is yet to come, but so far, so good.

Breaking News Auburn is ranked #22 in the latest AP Football Poll. The Tigers are also #22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Comparatively, it has been a challenging season for Harsin's old team Boise State. There were rumblings about how some folks and players didn't care for Harsin. The new coaching staff were younger and could be more relatable to the players.

It seems those statements have fallen flat as the Broncos are now 3-4 after Saturday's loss to Air Force. Sometimes in life, business, and politics, you don't realize what you had until it's gone. That appears to be the case with Bryan Harsin and Boise State.

